Somalia's Top Leaders in Talks Amid Rising Political Pressure

19 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister held late-night talks on Tuesday to address growing political pressure from Parliament, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The discussions focused on countering a potential motion being drafted by some members of the House of Representatives targeting the president and his cabinet, according to the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Separately, sources told Shabelle Media that the presidential office, Villa Somalia, is planning urgent changes to key government positions across various sectors. The moves are seen as an attempt to ease tensions with lawmakers ahead of parliamentary sessions set to begin on Feb. 22.

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has faced increasing scrutiny from Parliament over its handling of political and administrative challenges. If implemented, the proposed changes could reshape the country's leadership and influence parliamentary debates on pressing national issues.

Neither the president's office nor the prime minister's office immediately responded to requests for comment.

