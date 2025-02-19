Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Border Post Traffic Surges

19 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

The volume of commercial trucks accessing many countries north of the Zambezi River through Beitbridge Border Post has increased over the last four years.

This follows the transformation of the facility under the US$300 million private-public partnership between the Government and the Zimborders Consortium.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's (Zimra) manager for Beitbridge region, Mrs Lonto Ndlovu told members of the Sadc secretariat who were on a study visit last week that the volume of commercial trucks passing through the border is increasing annually.

"Beginning from 2021, the volume of commercial trucks entering or leaving the country through this border has been increasing each year," said Mrs Ndlovu.

"In 2021, we processed 83 735 incoming and 149 012 outgoing trucks. For 2022 it was 93 916 incoming and 125 260 outgoing trucks.

"Further, we processed 124 171 incoming and 130 538 outgoing trucks in 2023. Last year we handled 217 152 incoming and 254 8752 outgoing trucks."

She said Zimra has automated services and is using the pre-clearance system to reduce the turnaround time of trucks at the border, with 120 commercial trucks being cleared within an hour.

