Rwanda: Afrobasket 2025 Qualifiers - Rwanda Falter Again in Friendly Against Morocco

19 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda lost 64-79 to Morocco in yet another buildup game for the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers due in Rabat from March 23-26.

The game, held at the Bouazzaoui Sale court in Rabat, saw the Moroccans taking a 37-29 lead at the break after winning the first quarter 21-14 and the second 16-15.

Coming back in the second half, Morocco continued where they stopped, claiming the third quarter 26-14 to extend their lead to 73-43.

ALSO READ: Basketball: Rwanda lose first friendly game against Morocco

Rwanda won the last quarter 21-16 but it was not enough to salvage a victory on the day.

Power forward William Robeyns scored a team-high 18 points, while Axel Mpoyo and captain Dieudonné Ndizeye added 17 and 10 points respectively.

ALSO READ: Sarr talks AfroBasket hopes, adjustments needed ahead of Rabat qualifiers

Having lost 86-75 against the same side which will host Group A and C qualifiers, Cheikh Sarr's men will need to up their game when they start Window 2 of the qualifiers which tip off on February 21 and run through February 23.

Rwanda take Senegal in the pair's opening game on February 21 before playing against Cameroon on February 22. They will play their last qualifier against Gabon on February 23.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.