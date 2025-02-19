Rwanda: Afrobasket 2025 Qualifiers - Rwanda Falter Again in Friendly Against Morocco

Rwanda lost 64-79 to Morocco in yet another buildup game for the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers due in Rabat from March 23-26.

The game, held at the Bouazzaoui Sale court in Rabat, saw the Moroccans taking a 37-29 lead at the break after winning the first quarter 21-14 and the second 16-15.

Coming back in the second half, Morocco continued where they stopped, claiming the third quarter 26-14 to extend their lead to 73-43.

ALSO READ: Basketball: Rwanda lose first friendly game against Morocco

Rwanda won the last quarter 21-16 but it was not enough to salvage a victory on the day.

Power forward William Robeyns scored a team-high 18 points, while Axel Mpoyo and captain Dieudonné Ndizeye added 17 and 10 points respectively.

ALSO READ: Sarr talks AfroBasket hopes, adjustments needed ahead of Rabat qualifiers

Having lost 86-75 against the same side which will host Group A and C qualifiers, Cheikh Sarr's men will need to up their game when they start Window 2 of the qualifiers which tip off on February 21 and run through February 23.

Rwanda take Senegal in the pair's opening game on February 21 before playing against Cameroon on February 22. They will play their last qualifier against Gabon on February 23.