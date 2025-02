Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in Mutare to express his condolences to the Muchinguri and Kashiri families following the passing of Sekuru Leonard 'Mwatambandini' Kashiri.

Sekuru Kashiri was Defence Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri's father-in-law.

VP Chiwenga is visiting the family residence in Murambi to offer his support.

A church service is scheduled to take place in Sakubva before the burial, which is set for later today.