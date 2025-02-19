Zimbabwe: Stakeholders Hail Zifa Committees

FOOTBALL stakeholders have thrown their weight behind newly-appointed committees to steer the game forward.

The standing and ad-hoc committees were appointed by the ZIFA executive committee which was voted into office last month, in line with FIFA statutes, on Monday.

The ZIFA exco seconded mainly renowned football people and professionals into the organs.

And experts have come out in full support of the mother body's decisions.

Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe president Russel Maradza Mhiribidi said ZIFA deserves a pat of the back for their stance.

"This is a newly-elected ZIFA executive committee which has moved with speed to address urgent issues in order for the game to start moving.

"I would like to salute them for their logical stance in selecting the standing and ad-hoc committees seconding people with knowledge of the game into those committees," said Mhiribidi.

"We have spent so much time without a substantive ZIFA leadership and to have one which can be so swift in addressing key issues including the appointment of these committees is a huge leap in the right direction.

"We need to support the decisions and moreso, that's in line with what FIFA stands for.

"A closer look at the members of the committees will reveal that these are football people and professionals who can add a lot of value into our game.

"What ZIFA needs is our support as stakeholders. Where we can chip in as SLIZ, we are ready and where any stakeholder can chip in, they can so as to help our game. Hats off to president Nqobile Magwizi and his troops in the exco."

Warriors cheer leader Chris "Romario" Musekiwa said the committees have individuals with traceable football background and professional standing.

"On behalf of football fans in this country, I would like to salute the ZIFA executive committee for taking this direction.

"It's a direction that will drive our beloved game towards where we all want to see it going," said Musekiwa.

"We are mostly delighted by the fact that those chosen to be in the committees are individuals with credible football background and experts in their various fields.

"Let's all rally behind the committees and support their initiatives for the good of our game."

While a cross section of stakeholders are hailing the whole process, there have been some suspicious red-flags on the composition of the referees committee which will be led by Faith Mloyi.

Cartels known for match-fixing have been leading choruses of discontent over this committee.

They had become used to manipulating its leaders for match-fixing purposes but ZIFA have moved in to arrest the possible leakages by appointing reputable personalities.

ZIFA president Magwizi said his committee had so much faith in all members picked in all the organs.

"My team is pleased with the committees which are designed to play an oversight role on my executive.

"The committees will ensure that we fullfill our mandate to the best of our ability.," said Magwizi.

"The committees consist of diverse personalities with a wide range of experience in different fields."

Standing Committees

ORGANISING COMMITTEE FOR ZIFA COMPETITIONS

* Thomas Marambanyika (Chairperson)

* Nabioth Magwizi (Vice Chair)

* Colonel Nthokoziso Moyo

* Nokutaba Manungo

Rodwell Thabe

MARKETING & MEDIA COMMITTEE

* Kudzai Kadzombe (Chairperson)

* Ronald Moyo (Vice Chairperson)

* Chido Chizondo

* Trevor Jakachira

* Shylet F. Chikonyora

TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE (TDC)

* Tafadzwa Benza (Chairperson)

* Nhlanhla Dube (Vice Chairperson)

* Dr. S. Sibanda

* Dickson Choto

* Mrs. Muzvidziwa

REFEREES COMMITTEE

* Faith Mloyi (Chairperson)

* Munyaradzi Majoni (Vice )

* Jacob Kuuya

* Rusina Kuda Chiramba

* Makonese Masakadza

COMMITTEE FOR WOMEN FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT

* Loveness Mukura (Chairperson)

* ZPSL representative (Vice )

* Lewis Muzhara

* James Shamuyarira Mupfudza

* Michelle Kwaramba

LEGAL & PLAYER STATUS COMMITTEE

* Alice Zeure (Chairperson)

* Keith Kachambwa (Vice )

* Hlabangana Ntandose

* Nyasha Munyuru

* Tafadzwa Mutowa

MEMBER ASSOCIATIONS COMMITTEE

* Davison Muchena (Chairman)

* Rumbidzai Muyambuki (Vice )

* Edward Chekure

* Francis Ntuta

* Phithias Shoko

FINANCE COMMITTEE

* Nqobile Magwizi (Provisional Chairman)

* TBA Institutional Representative (Vice )

* Kuziwa Nyabeze

* Lloyd Munhanga

* Fredson Moyo

FIRST INSTANCE BODY (FIB)

* Sharrif Mussa (Chairperson)

* Xolisani Gwesela (Vice )

* Francis Mabika

* Oswell Chakwanda

* Andrew Mugandiwa

CLUB LICENSING APPEALS

* Nomakhosi Sandi (Chairperson)

* Nyaradzo Maposa (Vice Chair)

* Leeroy Mudziwepasi

* Advocate Gift Madzoka

* Advocate Tawona Sibanda

AD HOC COMMITTEES

COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE

* Hope Chizuzu (Chairperson)

* Elias Mambo (Vice Chairperson)

* Major Tikiwa

* Martin Matamisa

* Christine Midzi

HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE

* Oscah Nduwure (Chairperson)

* Mavis Gumbo (Vice Chair)

* Moses Maunganidze

* Martin Kweza

* Takunda Timbe

PROJECTS & INFRASTRUCTURE COMMITTEE

* Brighton Ushendibaba (Chairperson)

* Benjamin Chindima (Vice Chairperson)

* Nkosilathi Ncube

* Weston Jemwa

* Cassina Mwangara

AD HOC AFCON COMMITTEE

* Kennedy Ndebele (Chairperson)

* Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa (Vice Chair)

* Nomsa Moyo

* Desmond Ali

* Eddie Chivero

* Joel Gombera

STRATEGIC PLANNING & RESTRUCTURING

* Patience Dube (Chairperson)

* Hastings Makunda (Vice Chair)

* Wellington Mupandare

* Gilbert Saika

* Patrick Hill