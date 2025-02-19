Malawi: Tecno Malawi Rewards Customers in Valentine's Giveaway

Tecno Mobile Malawi celebrated Valentine's Day by rewarding loyal customers with special gifts as a token of appreciation for their continued support.

Each year, the company marks the occasion by engaging with its customers, and this year was no different. Tecno Malawi prepared exclusive packages containing Tecno earbuds, flowers, wine, and chocolates, with ten customers receiving these thoughtful gifts.

Speaking in an interview, Tecno Mobile Public Relations Officer Thomas Siveliwa stated that the initiative aimed to acknowledge the love and loyalty the brand receives from its consumers.

"To qualify, customers were asked to share images taken on their Tecno phones, and those with the most likes won the giveaway," he explained.

Siveliwa emphasized the company's commitment to celebrating with its customers annually as a way of showing appreciation.

"We are always happy to promote love and togetherness, which is why we decided to spread joy by rewarding our customers," he added.

He assured that Tecno Mobile would continue engaging and rewarding its customers through similar initiatives in the future.

One of the winners, Annie Chidothi, expressed her excitement after receiving her hamper, saying she was delighted to be among the lucky recipients.

"I have been using a Tecno phone for over ten years, and to be recognized and gifted on this special day means a lot to me," she said.

Another winner, Abraham Msofi, also shared his joy, saying the giveaway made his Valentine's Day even more special. He commended Tecno Mobile for recognizing its customers and creating an interactive platform that brings them closer to the brand.