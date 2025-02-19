Malawi: Concern for Chisale's Mental Health Grows - Commentator Lyson Sibale Calls for DPP Intervention

Prominent social commentator Lyson Sibale has expressed deep concern over the mental well-being of former presidential aide Norman Chisale, urging the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership to step in and ensure he receives professional psychological support.

Sibale's appeal comes amid growing worries about Chisale's public conduct, which he believes could be signs of emotional distress and psychological struggles.

He attributes this to the immense pressure Chisale has faced in recent years, including multiple arrests, legal battles, and the abrupt loss of political power and privilege.

"I think Norman Chisale is not just bitter and angry, but he has developed a psychological problem. He needs to see the right doctor. His behavior is strange, and it is worrying," Sibale remarked.

Sibale further stressed that the DPP must take responsibility and ensure Chisale receives the care he needs. "The party should not allow him to continue speaking in public until he undergoes a psychological evaluation and receives the necessary treatment," he added.

Acknowledging Chisale's past influence and contributions, Sibale expressed his appeal from a place of concern rather than criticism. "I have always loved and admired Chisale. This is why I am speaking out--because I care. His frequent arrests, court battles, and the sudden shift in his fortunes have had a profound impact on him. He needs urgent professional attention before the situation deteriorates further."

Sibale's call highlights the often-overlooked mental health struggles faced by individuals in the political and public sphere. The pressures of power, loss, and constant scrutiny can take a toll, and he believes it is crucial for both political parties and society to recognize and address such issues with empathy and urgency.

As discussions around Chisale's well-being grow, many will be watching closely to see if the DPP heeds Sibale's plea and steps in to support one of its own. In the end, beyond politics, humanity must prevail.