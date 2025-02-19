Malawi: Concern for Chisale's Mental Health Grows - Commentator Lyson Sibale Calls for DPP Intervention

19 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Prominent social commentator Lyson Sibale has expressed deep concern over the mental well-being of former presidential aide Norman Chisale, urging the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership to step in and ensure he receives professional psychological support.

Sibale's appeal comes amid growing worries about Chisale's public conduct, which he believes could be signs of emotional distress and psychological struggles.

He attributes this to the immense pressure Chisale has faced in recent years, including multiple arrests, legal battles, and the abrupt loss of political power and privilege.

"I think Norman Chisale is not just bitter and angry, but he has developed a psychological problem. He needs to see the right doctor. His behavior is strange, and it is worrying," Sibale remarked.

Sibale further stressed that the DPP must take responsibility and ensure Chisale receives the care he needs. "The party should not allow him to continue speaking in public until he undergoes a psychological evaluation and receives the necessary treatment," he added.

Acknowledging Chisale's past influence and contributions, Sibale expressed his appeal from a place of concern rather than criticism. "I have always loved and admired Chisale. This is why I am speaking out--because I care. His frequent arrests, court battles, and the sudden shift in his fortunes have had a profound impact on him. He needs urgent professional attention before the situation deteriorates further."

Sibale's call highlights the often-overlooked mental health struggles faced by individuals in the political and public sphere. The pressures of power, loss, and constant scrutiny can take a toll, and he believes it is crucial for both political parties and society to recognize and address such issues with empathy and urgency.

As discussions around Chisale's well-being grow, many will be watching closely to see if the DPP heeds Sibale's plea and steps in to support one of its own. In the end, beyond politics, humanity must prevail.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.