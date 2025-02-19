Zimbabwe: Civil Registry Department Warns of Temporary Delays Due to System Upgrade

19 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Nqobile Bhebhe

The Civil Registry Department has alerted the public on the potential temporary delays in processing essential documents due to an ongoing upgrade of the civil registration system.

The upgrade aims to improve efficiency, security and service delivery.

The Civil Registry Department operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

In a public notice, the department said "The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that the Department is upgrading its civil registration system. This upgrade is aimed at enhancing efficiency, security and service delivery.

"During this period, there may be temporary disruptions or delays in processing civil registration documents and members of the public are urged to bear with us."

