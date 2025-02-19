Uganda: Lilongwe Mayor Sagawa in Uganda to Champion the Cause of Clean Water and Sanitation for the Capital City

Lilongwe City Council is rallying support to enhance access to clean water and modern sanitation, as the city grapples with rapid population growth and overstretched infrastructure. Mayor Esther Sagawa made a passionate call at the African Water and Sanitation Association (AFWASA) International 22nd Congress in Kampala, Uganda, emphasizing the urgent need for improved sanitation services.

With a population exceeding 1.2 million and growing at 4.3% per year, Lilongwe faces immense challenges in providing adequate sanitation. Mayor Sagawa revealed alarming statistics: only 5% of the population is currently served by gravity-fed piped sewerage systems, leaving the vast majority without proper sanitation facilities.

"We are committed to improving the lives of our citizens, and sanitation is a critical aspect of this," she stressed. She highlighted that the city's population density has surged from 1,660 people per square meter in 2008 to 2,453 in 2018, putting immense pressure on existing infrastructure.

To combat these challenges, Lilongwe City Council has developed a comprehensive sanitation improvement plan. The strategy includes investments in new infrastructure, such as expanded piped sewerage systems and waste treatment plants, alongside innovative solutions like decentralized wastewater treatment systems and Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) initiatives.

Mayor Sagawa also underscored the city's efforts to strengthen regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms to guarantee access to safe sanitation for all.

"We are working closely with private sector operators to deliver sanitation services to low-income households and leveraging public-private partnerships to finance crucial infrastructure development," she explained.

Recognizing that sanitation is not just a technical issue but also a social and cultural one, the Mayor highlighted the importance of raising awareness and promoting behavioral change, especially in peri-urban and unplanned settlements where sanitation challenges are most severe.

"We believe that real change happens when communities are engaged in the planning process," she stated. "Through education and advocacy, we can instill lasting habits that improve sanitation at the household and community levels."

Despite the enormity of the task, Mayor Sagawa remains optimistic. She expressed confidence that with collaborative support from the government, private sector, and civil society, Lilongwe can make significant strides in sanitation improvement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Malawi Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are committed to making Lilongwe City a model for urban sanitation in the region," she declared. "With the right investments, partnerships, and community engagement, we can provide safe and hygienic sanitation facilities to all our residents, regardless of their income or social status."

Lilongwe City's ambitious sanitation initiative serves as a clarion call for stakeholders to join forces in addressing one of the city's most pressing challenges. The time for action is now.