Namibia: 1 485 Oshikoto Drought Households Miss Out On Rice Due to Limited Supply

19 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has confirmed that a total of 1 485 households out of 28 485 on a list of drought-relief beneficiaries in the Oshikoto region will not receive a 50kg bag of rice.

This is because the region has received 27 000 bags only.

OPM executive director I-Ben Nashandi in a letter told to Oshikoto chief regional officer Christella Mwenyo on 29 January that China donated the rice to Namibia to support the government's efforts in responding to the current drought.

He said the OPM would provide the remaining 1 485 households the usual food basket.

Nashandi said the region is requested to make the necessary arrangements for the distribution of one 50kg bag of rice for each of the 27 000 households out of 28 485 regional drought beneficiary households.

This would cover March and April.

"The food items will be delivered to the Oshikoto region's Omuthiya warehouse, and the region is advised to prioritise the distribution of the rice," Nashandi said.

He said the delivery of the consignment has commenced as the shipment arrived at Walvis Bay earlier this week.

"The Oshikoto Regional Council is advised to make the necessary arrangements to receive the consignment," Nashandi said.

Mwenyo on Tuesday said Oshikoto was nominated to receive the donation of rice from China.

She said the beneficiaries receiving rice would each additionally receive eight tins of fish, two bottles of cooking oil and four soya mince soup packets for March and April.

"The first constituency to receive the drought relief food will be Oniipa, and the rest will be informed once Oniipa is

finalised," Mwenyo said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.