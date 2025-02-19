Namibia: 1 485 Oshikoto Drought Households Miss Out On Rice Due to Limited Supply

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has confirmed that a total of 1 485 households out of 28 485 on a list of drought-relief beneficiaries in the Oshikoto region will not receive a 50kg bag of rice.

This is because the region has received 27 000 bags only.

OPM executive director I-Ben Nashandi in a letter told to Oshikoto chief regional officer Christella Mwenyo on 29 January that China donated the rice to Namibia to support the government's efforts in responding to the current drought.

He said the OPM would provide the remaining 1 485 households the usual food basket.

Nashandi said the region is requested to make the necessary arrangements for the distribution of one 50kg bag of rice for each of the 27 000 households out of 28 485 regional drought beneficiary households.

This would cover March and April.

"The food items will be delivered to the Oshikoto region's Omuthiya warehouse, and the region is advised to prioritise the distribution of the rice," Nashandi said.

He said the delivery of the consignment has commenced as the shipment arrived at Walvis Bay earlier this week.

"The Oshikoto Regional Council is advised to make the necessary arrangements to receive the consignment," Nashandi said.

Mwenyo on Tuesday said Oshikoto was nominated to receive the donation of rice from China.

She said the beneficiaries receiving rice would each additionally receive eight tins of fish, two bottles of cooking oil and four soya mince soup packets for March and April.

"The first constituency to receive the drought relief food will be Oniipa, and the rest will be informed once Oniipa is

finalised," Mwenyo said.