Botswana: From Opposition to Government, UDC Feels the Heat

As fate would have it, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) finds itself in unfamiliar territory of having to defend positions it passionately and vigorously held while in opposition. The UDC behaves like a political party that was caught off-guard by winning the 2024 general election. Only horse-trading inside the coalition can convincingly explain the staggered appointment of cabinet ministers given that the bulk of appointees (save for six Specially Elected Members of Parliament) were directly elected Members of Parliament on 30th October 2024. The heat is aptly captured by the African National Congress (ANC) 2nd Deputy Secretary General Nomvula Mokonyane when she addressed the Botswana National Front (BNF) Women's League gala dinner recently where she said "criticising is easy, governing is hard. Running a successful election campaign and winning elections is also very different from governing successfully. Whilst criticising government is easier from the outside, once in power, the responsibility becomes significantly heavier, especially in a society facing serious socio-economic challenges."

The heat, once in government, is generated by the overpromising strategy political parties make during election campaigns. This strategy falls short down the road as reality sinks in with overambitious promises failing to materialise. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the UDC to demonstrate the ability to deliver on the ambitious promises owing largely to lack of financial resources. While promises were good to the voters' ear, the reality is that our economy is, and has been in bad shape for a while. It was no secret at least in the last year of the 12th Parliament that government coffers were in bad shape to sustain the economy. It will be disingenuous for any political party to claim ignorance to this fact.

The UDC and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) criticised the unfair way judges are appointed in the administration of justice. An opportunity for the appointment of Chief Justice presented itself, which the UDC president - Advocate Duma Boko should have used to walk the talk but failed. He could have introduced a transparent and competitive process but didn't. Other senior appointments have been made through processes reminiscent of the old order. It is not clear when and for which positions competitive and transparent processes will be adopted. The UDC, while in opposition, was vocal against corruption. It still does so as the party in government. The expectation was that corruption, particularly involving those holding high office, would be dealt with decisively as and when such emerged. Corruption allegations have been levelled against Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe regarding the P 1.3 m payment from Capital Management Botswana (CMB). The BCP has reported Gaolathe to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) and Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA). It does not augur well for the new Botswana government who preach strict accountability and integrity to be saddled with an allegation of corruption against the Vice President. Neither the office of the Vice President or the UDC have commented on this issue suggesting that they do not treat the matter with the urgency it deserves.

As the focus firmly shifts to the UDC in terms of transitioning from an opposition party to a party in government, such somewhat, puts a burden of sorts on it to adhere to the principles it eloquently espoused while still on the other side of the aisle. But the sad reality is that given the fact that it would be new in government with no attendant experience and expertise, it would be impossible to fire all the top senior public officers it inherited from the BDP. Otherwise, government would in large measure collapse.

The heat on the UDC is generated not only by the reality that what it promised to change while on opposition benches is completely different from that which obtains in the operations of government. To lessen the heat, the UDC will do well to make use of the low hanging fruits like being seen to appoint senior public officers through a competitive and transparent process which will demonstrate to all and sundry that government is not promoting a jobs-for pals scheme or cadre deployment; keeping the nation fully informed about the various promised financial benefits and so on; playing open cards about the Vice President's CMB matter. The UDC will do well to capitalise on the current goodwill of citizens after ousting the BDP.

I am prepared to be persuaded otherwise as always. Judge for Yourself!