Sudan: Ms. Clementine Nkweta-Salami, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan

document

Remarks at the joint launch of the 2025 Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan and Regional Refugee Response Plan

17 February 2025

[Virtual remarks as delivered]

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and greetings from Port Sudan.

Allow me to begin by highlighting some of the humanitarian community's achievements in 2024, made possible by the dedication of humanitarian actors and the generous contributions of the donor community.

In 2024, despite Sudan being one of the most challenging operational environments globally, the humanitarian community - made up of civil society actors, national and international NGOs, and UN agencies - reached a total of 15.6 million people.

Food and livelihood assistance reached 13.3 million people, over 6 million of whom received emergency food rations and supplies.

Safe drinking water was provided to 11.3 million people.

More than two million people received health support and over one million children were supported with Nutrition services. Protection support was provided to 2 million people.

Where feasible, we have expanded our use of cash and voucher support, and disbursed a total of 85 million US dollars in cash assistance.

These figures demonstrate that large-scale humanitarian response is possible in Sudan, even in the hardest-to-reach areas.

Your funding - through a coordinated, needs-based, and prioritized response - is making a tangible difference.

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) are both examples of how pooled funding can be harnessed to target the response.

Throughout 2024, in alignment with the Famine Prevention Plan, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund targeted 12 of the 15 localities identified as being at risk of famine in June. Likewise, CERF allocations were channeled to these most affected regions.

By the end of the year, 9 of the 12 targeted localities were no longer considered at risk of famine.

This is just one example of how a principled, needs-based, and coordinated response can deliver a meaningful impact.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Humanitarian partners have remained steadfast in their commitment to stay and deliver for the people of Sudan.

Even in the face of continued access challenges and bureaucratic impediments, we remain determined to expand - through negotiations on the ground to engagements at the highest level - our access to reach the most affected and hard to reach regions.

The reopening of the Adre border crossing and the delivery of supplies across conflict lines were all crucial in our efforts to save lives.

Tragically, too many humanitarians lost their lives in the process. No humanitarian worker should have to risk their life to save the life of another.

Continued advocacy for unimpeded access and to ensure the safety and security of all humanitarian workers - whether from the civil society, NGOs, or the UN - remains crucial.

Humanitarian principles and international humanitarian law must be upheld.

This year, 2025, we are confronted with an even more complex operating environment.

Despite our collective efforts, the crisis continues to escalate, with famine spreading to additional areas and displacement reaching record levels.

At the same time, Sudanese nationals are being deported back to Sudan, a country still engulfed in crisis. As cities are changing hands, people are returning to their homes, often at the risk of their own safety due to the presence of unexploded ordnance or other remnants of war.

This year, we estimate that more than 30 million people - two out of three persons - in Sudan require urgent humanitarian assistance.

The 2025 Sudan HNRP was prepared through an extensive and inclusive process of needs analysis and prioritization of response activities. In line with General Assembly resolution 46/182, key parameters of the plan were developed in consultation with the authorities and with technical counterparts in relevant line ministries.

The plan itself will target 21 million of the most vulnerable people with lifesaving assistance and protection.

To do this, the HNRP seeks a financial requirement of 4.2 billion US dollars. This may appear high, but averages out to just 200 US dollars per person or 50 cents per person per day.

This is a modest cost to save lives and preserve human dignity.

This year, humanitarian partners will focus on targeting and prioritizing locations in - or at risk of - famine, areas where people will move to for safety, or areas of return.

We will work together to address the multiple crises within this crisis, such as disease outbreaks and floods, as well as to ensure that our response is comprehensive. An integrated package of assistance will be delivered to the most vulnerable populations.

We will also seek greater efficiencies in our response.

Given the immense operational challenges, I urge the international community to allocate flexible funding in a timely manner. Implementing partners will be required to ensure that assistance reaches people where it is needed most.

This year, funding levels risk dropping substantially, unless the international community takes concerted action.

Among all the HNRPs globally, by any category, the situation in Sudan ranks as the most severe humanitarian crisis in the world. Funding this plan is your acknowledgment of that reality.

Therefore, as Humanitarian Coordinator, I am asking you -- the international community -- to prioritize Sudan. Funding the Sudan HNRP is not just an investment in humanitarian aid -- it is an urgent, lifesaving imperative.

Thank you.