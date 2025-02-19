Uganda: Domestic Violence Cases Drop By Four Percent

19 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police have indicated that cases of domestic violence have dropped by at least 4% in the previous year.

According to the latest annual police crime report, in 2024, 14,073 cases of domestic violence were reported to Police compared to 14,681 cases reported in 2023 , giving a 4% decrease in the volume of cases registered countrywide.

The report indicates that a total of 14,126 people were victims of domestic violence, of whom 3,161 were male adults, 10,276 were female adults and 323 were male juveniles while 366 were female juveniles.

"By the end of 2024, 1,502 cases of domestic violence were taken to court, out of which, 525 cases secured convictions, 05 case was acquitted, 135 cases were dismissed while 837 cases are still pending in Court."

The report also indicates that at 1,497, North Kyoga region registered the highest number of domestic violence in 2024 ,followed by Rwizi with 1,291 cases, Rwenzori West with 864 cases and Elgon with 655 cases.

In terms of districts, Mityana at 409 registered the highest number of cases of domestic violence in 2024, followed by Kwania with 386 cases, Busia with 307 cases, Kween with 289 cases and Luwero with 287 cases .

Commenting about this category of cases, Police CID director, AIGP Tom Magambo expressed optimism about the cases further reducing.

"When you compare with previous two years, we see some steady progress which something to be happy about. The combined efforts have paid off as life is now better, though not where we want it to be," AIGP Magambo said.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.