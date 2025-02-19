Uganda: Crime Down By 4.1 Percent - Police

The annual police crime report has indicated a reduction in the crime rate in the country by 4.1% compared to the rate it was in 2023.

The volumes of crime have dropped from 228,074 cases in 2023 to 218,715 cases in 2024 .

The report released on Wednesday indicated that there were 61,529 cases of theft, 29,580 assault ,14,073 cases of domestic violence, 14,425 cases related to sex, 13,511 breakings, 9,408 child related offences and 13,107 economic and corruption related cases.

According to the report, of the 218,715 cases, 26,328 were successfully prosecuted and suspects convicted while 10,333 were dismissed, 43,579 are pending in court, 119,939 cases have seen their files taken to resident state attorneys , 90,663 still under investigation and 46,302 were either not detected or cases not proceeded with.

On average, a total of 18,226 cases were reported to Police per month, with February 2024 at 19,227, registering the highest number of cases countrywide , followed by April with 19,045 cases and September with 18,946 cases.

Suspects

The report also says that the 218,715 cases reported in 2024 , 88,985 suspects , 81,878 of whom were male adults, 4,839 female adults, 2,073 male juveniles and 195 female juveniles were arrested and taken to court.

Of the 88,985 suspects, 12,148 were consequently convicted and sentenced to serve in various prisons countrywide for offences they committed, while 76,364 suspects are still awaiting trial by courts of law.

The report also indicates that that 220,594 persons were victims of all these crimes committed in 2024.

Regions

In terms of regions, Rwizi with 17,105 cases leads the pack, followed by Kampala Metropolitan North with 16,742, North Kyoga with 16,220, Kampala Metropolitan South at 15,353 and Greater Masaka at 11,884 cases follow in that order.

The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba said having started implementing the subcounty policing model, the level of crime will greatly reduce in the coming years.

"We have started implementing the sub-county policing model where we shall have 18 Police officers at each sub-county. This is aimed at decentralising the Police services closer to our people, enhancing crime prevention in the communities and enabling quick response to crimes.," Byakagaba said.

"In the above reorganization of the force, the priority is on improving the mindset and operational readiness of the personnel to perform their duties including their welfare, housing, health and capacity building to ensure professionalism. This coupled with adequate anti-crime infrastructure, will position the force to ensure law and order which will enable strategic security, prosperity and socio-economic transformation in the country."