Zimbabwe: Hwange's Big Charlie, Born Charles Nyoni, Is No More.

He was a giant of a man, standing at 2.10 meters tall and weighing 288kg earning him the title of Hwange's own Goliath and possibly the biggest man in Africa.

Big Charlie's health issues were well-documented, as he suffered from gigantism acromegaly, a condition caused by excessive growth due to hormonal imbalance.

In recent years, he had been battling high blood pressure and diabetes. A close relative to Big Charlie who confirmed his death, said he was admitted at St. Patrick's Hospital last Friday last week before passing away today.

Big Charlie's passing is a significant loss, and he will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality and presence....

