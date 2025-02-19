Liberian Supreme Court Suspends Two Judges for Ethical Violations

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has taken decisive action against two judges accused of serious ethical violations.

On Tuesday, February 18, the Court announced the suspension of Judge Otaviou Doe of the Sinoe County Monthly and Probate Court and Magistrate Marvin Bah of the Paynesville City Court for breaches of the ethical standards expected of the judiciary.

A Step Towards Accountability

Judge Doe has been suspended for one year, without pay or benefits, in response to his violations of multiple judicial canons, particularly Canon 35.

The Court deemed his conduct incompatible with the high ethical standards that govern Liberia's judiciary. As part of the ruling, all probate cases currently pending in the Sinoe County Probate Court will be transferred to the 3rd Judicial Circuit Court in Sinoe County.

This measure aims to ensure that these critical cases continue to be heard without delay during the judge's absence.

Magistrate Marvin Bah, similarly suspended for one year, also faces a sanction devoid of any pay or benefits.

His suspension underscores the Supreme Court's firm stance on maintaining the ethical framework within Liberia's judicial system.

Chief Justice's Commitment to Justice

Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, speaking on the matter, emphasized that these suspensions are part of the Supreme Court's efforts to promote judicial accountability and preserve the rule of law in Liberia. "By taking these actions, the Court reaffirms its commitment to transparency, fairness, and the high ethical standards that are vital to the integrity of our judicial system," she said.

Impact on the Judiciary

The suspensions take effect immediately, and both judges are prohibited from engaging with the public or handling any judicial matters during their time away from the bench.

As part of the decision, the Supreme Court has urged the public to refrain from seeking judicial services from the suspended judges, ensuring that all legal matters are handled in accordance with the law.

The suspensions of Judge Doe and Magistrate Bah come at a time when Liberia's judicial system is under heightened scrutiny, and the Supreme Court's actions reflect its resolve to maintain the integrity of the judicial branch.

A Clear Message on Ethics

In addition to addressing the immediate concerns raised by the ethical violations, the Supreme Court's decision has sent a strong message to all judicial officers in Liberia: adherence to ethical standards is non-negotiable. This move is part of the Court's ongoing efforts to create a judiciary that is not only fair and transparent but also accountable to the people it serves.