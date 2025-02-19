Kenya: 46 More Kenyans Rescued From Myanmar Scam Compounds a Week After 24 Others Released

19 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Forty-six Kenyans have been rescued from scam compounds in Myanmar, a week after 24 others were released following months of diplomatic negotiations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs confirmed that the latest group was freed through a coordinated effort by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) and the Border Guard Force (BGF).

"The 46 Kenyans will remain in Myanmar territory pending their handing over to the Thai government," the statement read.

The victims were among hundreds of foreigners who had been trafficked into Myanmar late last year and forced to engage in various online crimes, including scams, fraud, identity theft, phishing, romance scams, and cryptocurrency fraud.

Their rescue follows sustained efforts by the Kenya Embassy in Thailand, in collaboration with local authorities and international partners.

MFA said that the embassy had earlier facilitated the release of 24 Kenyans on February 12, 2025, as part of a larger group of 261 foreign nationals from 18 countries.

Authorities noted that many of the scam centres were in areas controlled by rebel factions fighting the Myanmar government, complicating rescue efforts.

Additionally, the ministry revealed that four Kenyans had managed to escape to Thailand on February 8, where they were rescued by Thai civilians and later handed over to security officials.

The group is currently being processed by immigration authorities before being repatriated to Kenya.

The Kenyan government has once again warned citizens against falling victim to human traffickers who lure job seekers with promises of employment in Thailand, only for them to be smuggled into Myanmar.

"The Ministry calls upon Kenyans interested in jobs advertised in Thailand to get in touch with the Ministry or the Kenya Embassy in Bangkok to authenticate any such offers before traveling abroad," the statement urged.

