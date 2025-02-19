Africa: World Bank Promotes Inclusive Connectivity in Lake Chad Region

18 February 2025
World Bank (Washington, DC)

Washington — The World Bank today approved $170 million from the International Development Association (IDA) to help Chad improve connectivity, logistics, and value chains with subregional commercial potential in the Lake Chad region.

The Chad Connectivity and Integration Project aims to pave 55 km of the Liwa-Rig Rig section and 12 km of access roads connecting the city of Bol on the Trans-Saharan Highway. It will also improve 50 km of rural roads, enhancing market access for rural areas. The project includes building solar-powered trade and agricultural logistics facilities, like warehouses and markets, to support women in Bol, Bagasola, and other regions.

"The project aims to improve the efficiency and safety of transport along the Trans-Saharan Highway and the navigability of Lake Chad. This will help stabilize the region, promote economic opportunities, and connect isolated populations to agricultural areas, markets, schools, and health services," said Clara de Sousa, World Bank Country Director for Chad.

The Lake Chad region suffers from low social and economic development due to large infrastructure gaps, low access to basic services, and livelihoods affected by climate change and conflict.

"The World Bank will support subregional trade with a focus on gender inclusion by enhancing the capacities of traders, producers, and transport associations, including women's groups. This effort will particularly target the fisheries and spirulina value chains to improve financial and administrative skills," said Rasit Pertev, World Bank Country Manager for Chad.

The project will benefit 3.8 million individuals, mainly from communities in the Lake Chad region and along the Trans-Saharan Highway, including refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and producers of local goods participating in regional value chain.

