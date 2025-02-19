Ethiopia Govt Says Wheat Self-Sufficiency 'Does Not Mean No Imports' Amid Skepticism

Addis Abeba- The Ethiopian government has clarified that achieving wheat self-sufficiency does not mean a complete halt to wheat imports, stating that humanitarian agencies operating in the country "may still choose to import wheat rather than purchasing from the local market." The statement comes amid "skepticism and criticism" over Ethiopia's self-sufficiency claims, particularly regarding productivity and data accuracy.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said Ethiopia has taken "decisive steps toward food self-sufficiency" by expanding irrigated farming, using improved seed varieties, and adopting modern techniques. However, it acknowledged that the shift away from wheat imports has drawn "skepticism and criticism of our productivity and data."

The government stated that Ethiopia has "completely ceased wheat imports" since the 2020/21 harvest, adding that the country "no longer relies on wheat imports due to a significant increase in domestic production." However, it noted that achieving wheat self-sufficiency "does not mean that wheat imports will entirely disappear from Ethiopia's customs data," as humanitarian organizations "may still choose to import wheat" based on their "operational needs and strategies."

Addressing concerns over data reliability, the government said wheat production estimates are based on a "rigorous data collection process" that includes "ground surveys," agricultural censuses, and "remote sensing and image processing" technologies. It emphasized that the Ethiopian Statistical Service (ESS) is "one of the oldest and most reputable statistical offices in Africa" and that the Ministry of Planning and Development holds the "final authority for data clearance" on crop production figures.

According to official figures, Ethiopia produced "151 million quintals (15.1 million tons) of wheat" in the 2022/23 season and "23 million tons" in 2023/24, with output increasing in both the main (Meher) season and irrigated farming.

While framing food self-sufficiency as a key national goal, the government said its approach demonstrates that "Africa has the capacity to feed itself" and "achieve a food-secure future."