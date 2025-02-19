Uganda: Nyanzi's Wife Storms Wandegeya Police, Seeks Husband's Whereabouts

The wife of National Unity Platform (NUP) Director for Mobilization, Nyanzi Ssentamu, on Wednesday, February 19, stormed Wandegeya Police Station, demanding answers about her husband's whereabouts.

Majorine Nyanzi, accompanied by family members, was acting on a tip-off that Nyanzi had been brought to the station following his arrest by unidentified men.

Nyanzi was reportedly abducted on Monday evening by individuals believed to be security operatives. However, both the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have denied involvement, a situation NUP has condemned as a forced disappearance.

Upon arrival at Wandegeya Police Station, Majorine Nyanzi and her family were denied entry, with officers refusing to confirm whether Nyanzi was in their custody.

NUP lawyer George Musisi later joined the group and engaged in discussions with police officers, only to be informed that Nyanzi was not being held at the station.

Frustrated by the lack of information, Majorine Nyanzi proceeded to the Central Police Station (CPS) in search of further clarity.

"We got reliable information that he had been brought here because we confirmed that he was arrested by police," Musisi told journalists. "We shall not tire in trying to locate him. We will follow every lead until we find him."

Nyanzi's disappearance adds to a growing list of politically charged arrests in Uganda, where individuals go missing for days before resurfacing in court.

In many cases, families and legal representatives have had to file habeas corpus applications to compel security agencies to produce detainees.

As concerns mount over Nyanzi's fate, NUP and his legal team have vowed to keep pressing for his immediate release or official confirmation of his detention. Meanwhile, authorities remain silent, deepening fears over security forces' role in politically motivated arrests.