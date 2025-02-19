Dr Kizza Besigye flashes his political symbol to supporters and well-wishers on arrival in Makindye.

Demonstrations calling for Dr. Kizza Besigye's release have intensified across Uganda, with protests erupting in Mbarara City, Bushenyi, and Kampala.

In Mbarara, supporters of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) marched from Kijungu to the city streets, chanting "#FreeDrKizzaBesigye" and demanding the opposition leader's immediate release.

The march concluded at the Grand Holiday Hotel, where the group planned a press conference to amplify their demands.

In Bushenyi, PFF supporters staged a similar protest, holding placards and urging the government to free Besigye so he can receive medical care.

The demonstrators also criticized religious leaders for their silence on political prisoners and issued an ultimatum, warning of further action if Besigye is not released by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Kampala, Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura and activist Ingrid Turinawe were arrested along with five others during a demonstration demanding Besigye's release.

Despite a heavy security presence aimed at suppressing protests, activists vowed to continue rallying for political freedoms.