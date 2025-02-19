South Africa: Robbery Suspects Arrested and Firearm Recovered

press release

BLOEMSPRUIT — Through the swift action of the Bloemspruit Crime Prevention Unit members and dedicated investigative efforts, police have successfully apprehended two suspects linked to a recent robbery in Bloemspruit.

On Tuesday, 18 February 2025, at approximately 22:00, two suspects entered a Puma Garage on Meadows Road, Bloemspruit, pretending to be customers. Suddenly, one of them produced a firearm and demanded money but was unable to gain access behind the counter.

The suspects robbed the employees of a cellphone and R300-00. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Through CCTV footage, police members reviewed the incident and later received information that led to the swift follow-up by Crime Prevention members. As a result, two suspects, aged between 19 and 20, were apprehended, and the firearm was recovered.

The arrested suspects will soon appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.