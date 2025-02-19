South Africa: Robbery Suspects Arrested and Firearm Recovered

19 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

BLOEMSPRUIT — Through the swift action of the Bloemspruit Crime Prevention Unit members and dedicated investigative efforts, police have successfully apprehended two suspects linked to a recent robbery in Bloemspruit.

On Tuesday, 18 February 2025, at approximately 22:00, two suspects entered a Puma Garage on Meadows Road, Bloemspruit, pretending to be customers. Suddenly, one of them produced a firearm and demanded money but was unable to gain access behind the counter.

The suspects robbed the employees of a cellphone and R300-00. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Through CCTV footage, police members reviewed the incident and later received information that led to the swift follow-up by Crime Prevention members. As a result, two suspects, aged between 19 and 20, were apprehended, and the firearm was recovered.

The arrested suspects will soon appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.