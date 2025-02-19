South Africa: Help Find Missing Dylan Swarts

press release

PARKWEG — Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State

Police launched a search operation for a missing Dylan Derrick Swarts (31).

Dylan Derrick Swarts was last seen on 28 November 2022 at about 12:00. His mother reported that he planned to go to Koffiefontein but did not have enough money and that was the last time she saw him.

The missing person's file was registered at Parkweg and police are searching for his whereabouts. Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Marcia Mphulenyane of Parkweg Detectives on 078 840 8933 Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or drop an anonymous tip-off on MySAPS App.