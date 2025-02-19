Nigeria: NGA Showcases Nigeria's Gas Potential At World Conference

18 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Nigerian Gas Association ('NGA') has been designated as an Association Partner for the World Gas Conference (WGC) 2025, at which it will host a dedicated Nigerian pavilion showcasing to a global audience Nigeria's gas story and the abundance of opportunities within the industry.

The conference, a major global gathering of gas and energy professionals, will take place from May 19 to 23, 2025, at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing, with over 30,000 participants from 70 countries, 600 companies, and 400 expert speakers expected to attend, the event offers an unparalleled platform for global collaboration in the energy sector.

According to NGA in a statement, this year's theme, "Energising a Sustainable Future," aligns seamlessly with its mission to position natural gas as a cornerstone of Nigeria's decarbonisation journey.

It stated that by participating in WGC 2025, the NGA will reinforce Nigeria's pivotal role in regional, continental and global energy discussions while advocating for natural gas as a vital transition fuel towards a low-carbon industrial transformation.

Speaking on the significance of WGC 2025, NGA President Akachukwu Nwokedi said: "Nigeria's role in the global energy market cannot be over-emphasised.

Our country possesses the capacity to drive transformative growth within Nigeria and across Africa. The World Gas Conference provides the ideal platform to highlight our contributions to a sustainable energy future on the continent".

