Nigeria: Seaweed, Waste Removal to Gulp N850m in NIWA's 2025 Budget

The removal of shipwrecks and seaweeds from the nation's inner waters is expected to gulp about N850 million this year as indicated in the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) budget for 2025.

The N850 million is embedded in the N22.99 billion it allocated for capital expenditure for the year under review.

The amount budgeted for wreck removal is to ensure safe navigation and environmental sustainability of the country's backwaters.

The sum of N300 million is expected to be expended in the removal of wrecks across waters in the South-East, South-West and South-South regions while the sum of N550 million has been allotted for mechanic/manual clearing of floating debris, seaweeds and waste materials across the country's six geopolitical regions.

The agency's 2025 budget also covers several key projects, which it says will enhance inland water transport, ensure safety, and expand operational capacity.

A significant N2.65 billion has been budgeted for the partial dredging of 1,000km of navigable inland waterways, expected to facilitate smoother navigation and improve trade along river routes.

Meanwhile, the NIWA Managing Director, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has promised to implement new performance parameters in 2025, aligning with President Bola Tinubu's directive to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on enhancing efficiency and revenue generation within the sector.

Speaking during the 2025 Management Retreat at NIWA headquarters in Lokoja, Oyebamiji expressed concerns over the underperformance of several Area Offices in 2024, particularly in revenue generation.