Liberia: LBS Director General Fahngon Summoned to Court Over Alleged Child Support Dispute

18 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie Tokpah

Monrovia — The Director General of Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Eugene L. Fahngon, has been summoned to appear before the Paynesville City Magisterial Court on Thursday, February 20, at 3:00 PM following a child support complaint filed by his former partner, Madam Fatmata Mansaray.

The complaint alleges that Mr. Fahngon has failed to provide financial support for their child, Eugene Larmie Fahngon, Jr., since 2023, leaving Madam Mansaray and their child in financial distress.

She further claims that Mr. Fahngon has threatened legal action if she seeks support or takes the matter to court.

In response to the complaint, the court has scheduled a conference under the direction of His Honour, Stipendiary Magistrate Cllr. William G. Saygah, with the aim of reaching an amicable settlement between the parties without further litigation.

The court has emphasized the importance of Mr. Fahngon's attendance to address the matter and ensure the well-being of the child.

