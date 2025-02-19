Africa: Sakaja Hosts African City Leaders in Nairobi for the Green & Resilient Urbanshift Africa Forum 2025

18 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Contributor

Nairobi — Over 250 African city leaders, including mayors, policymakers, investors, and business leaders, are in Nairobi for the Green & Resilient Urban Shift Africa Forum.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and hosted by C40 Cities, the event is supported by key global organizations, including the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Resources Institute (WRI), and ICLEI.

Speaking ahead of the event, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja welcomed the forum, emphasizing the continent's vast opportunities for transformation.

"Africa's young population presents a significant opportunity to reshape the reality for many cities and residents," Sakaja stated.

The forum will highlight the urgent need for climate financing in African cities, which are increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

"African city leaders are demonstrating remarkable leadership, but they need financial support to match their ambition. It's time for governments and investors to step up," Sakaja reiterated.

According to Martin Krause, Director of UNEP's Climate Change Division, "National climate action plans, co-developed with sub-national governments, can empower cities to mobilize resources and funding for more effective implementation, protection of urban residents, and low-carbon, resilient development."

Recent research by WRI highlights the progress African cities have made in adopting climate solutions.

Nearly 300 nature-based projects for climate resilience have been initiated across sub-Saharan Africa in the past decade, securing over $21 billion in funding.

However, more than 80% of these projects have relied primarily on grants, underscoring the need for new funding mechanisms.

The forum also marks the launch of a new Roadmap on Sustainable Finance Action and Advocacy for Global South cities, designed to help mayors access funding and advocate for fiscal decentralization.

The Green & Resilient UrbanShift Africa Forum is expected to chart a new course for sustainable urban development across Africa, fostering stronger partnerships between city leaders, national governments, and global investors.

