Nigeria: Valentine's Campaign - UBA Fetes Customers With Exclusive Offers

In a bid to make this valentine's season extra special, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has taken its celebrations beyond traditional banking by engaging customers with surprise gifts and exclusive shopping discounts.

The bank's Valentine's campaign saw UBA staff hitting the streets and interacting with customers across various branches, handing out sweet treats and branded souvenirs.

This gesture, aimed at spreading joy and appreciation, reinforced the bank's commitment to building strong relationships with its customers and the wider community.

Beyond the heartfelt giveaways, UBA is offering customers exciting Valentine's deals under the theme "Your Progress, Our Love Language." Customers can enjoy 25% off on Jumia when they shop with their UBA Naira Mastercard and a $75 discount on AliExpress when they spend $150 using their UBA Dollar, Euro, or Pound Mastercard.

Explaining the initiative, UBA's Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, noted that the bank is committed to adding value to customers' lives beyond financial transactions.

"At UBA, we don't just see banking as a service but as a relationship. This Valentine's season, we are showing love in meaningful ways--by offering thoughtful gifts and exclusive deals that make life easier and more enjoyable for our customers," Fashola said.