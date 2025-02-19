Nigeria: Arcon DG Pledges Support for Bjan, Commits to Global Standards in Ads

Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Brands Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) in its mission to promote global standards in the advertising industry.

Dr. Fadolapo, who spoke during a courtesy visit by BJAN executives, emphasised the importance of regulating the industry to ensure compliance with global best practices.

He highlighted ARCON's efforts to sensitise the industry and promote fairness, equity and transparency.

BJAN chairman expressed gratitude for Fadolapo's support and acknowledged the significant impact of ARCON's reforms on the industry.

He noted that the association values ARCON's expertise and looks forward to collaborating on initiatives that promote industry growth and consumer protection.

BJAN also extended an invitation to Fadolapo to participate in its upcoming Consumer Day programme on March 14, which aims to raise awareness about consumer rights and promote fair business practices.