Nigeria: NGO Champions Economic Viability As Key to Women's Poverty Eradication

A non-governmental organisation, Ruth Joseph-Audu Women Foundation, has expressed the need for women to be economically viable, saying it is key to overcoming poverty.

The foundation stated this while training 33 women on shampoo production suitable for both local and international markets.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, the foundation's Director, Ruth Joseph-Audu, said it was important to equip women with practical skills to create sustainable livelihoods.

"This essence of the training is to teach women on how to be economically viable. This is the first skill we introduced to them on shampoo production. At the end of the class, we were able to make a basin of shampoo for about 50 litres.

"And also introduce them to marketing strategy to excel in this business so that they will," she said.

She stressed that some of the participants were offered financial assistance to help them kick start their businesses and scale up their production.

"The foundation also introduced attendees to essential marketing strategies, teaching them how to package, brand, and position their products competitively," she said.

She noted that the purpose of the foundation was to uplift women out of poverty by equipping them with business skills and resources and sought for corporate bodies to support the foundation.

"With an ambitious goal of empowering at least 5,000 women every month, the foundation is actively seeking partnerships with organizations and stakeholders who share its commitment to women's economic empowerment. However, due to limited resources, it is currently starting on a smaller scale.

"We are determined to see women rise above the poverty level. Beyond training, we want to ensure that these women have access to funding, mentorship, and the right market connections to succeed. Our dream is to see their products on shelves both locally and globally," she said.