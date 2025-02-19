Nigeria: BBA Traders Alert Sanwo-Olu of Impostors Parading As Leaders in Lagos

Leaders of the Balogun Business Association (BBA), based at the International Center for Commerce within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, have alerted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu about the activities of individuals falsely claiming to represent the association.

In a strongly worded petition addressed to the Governor and copied to the Attorney General of Lagos State, the traders accused these individuals--led by Chief Oscar Odogwu--of operating in defiance of ongoing judicial proceedings and existing Federal High Court rulings.

The petition was signed by Chief Anthony Obih (Chairman, Board of Trustees), Chief Jones Okpala (Secretary, Board of Trustees), Hon. Anselm Dunu (Chairman, Caretaker Committee), and Chief Leonard Ogbonnia (Secretary, Caretaker Committee). It stated:

"We respectfully and humbly write to expose and bring to the attention of the Lagos State Government that the group led by Chief Paul Oscar Ikechukwu Odogwu, who has been parading himself as the 'President' of Balogun Business Association, is not lawfully part of the executive management or administration of the association."

According to the petitioners, these individuals violated multiple Federal High Court orders, including:

Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/451/2021 - Incorporated Trustees of Balogun Business Association & 6 Ors. Vs Corporate Affairs Commission & 4 Ors.

Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/579/2021 - Incorporated Trustees of Balogun Business Association & 6 Ors. Vs Inspector General of Police & 9 Ors.

Suit No: FHC/L/CS/2665/2023 - Incorporated Trustees of Balogun Business Association & 6 Ors. Vs Mrs. Chinyere Nwabunike & 8 Ors.

Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/459/2024 - Incorporated Trustees of Balogun Business Association & 6 Ors. Vs Sterling Bank Ltd & Ors.

The petitioners clarified that the legitimate management of the association is led by Hon. (Chief) Anselm Dunu as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Chief Anthony Obih as Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

They further accused Odogwu's group of deceiving the Lagos State Government by suppressing the true legal status of the association's leadership. The Federal High Court had previously issued an order restraining the Lagos State Government from interfering with the association's affairs, with the Lagos State Attorney General listed as the 43rd Defendant in one of the ongoing cases.

The traders urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to: Reject the impostors and deny them recognition as representatives of the association. Prevent further engagement with Odogwu's group on behalf of BBA. And Instruct state agencies not to acknowledge or collaborate with the alleged impostors.

The petitioners expressed their willingness to seek an official audience with the Governor in a lawful and respectful manner to foster collaboration between BBA and the Lagos State Government.

The Balogun Business Association, incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission in 1992, manages the International Center for Commerce--a hub that facilitates trade across Nigeria, ECOWAS, and African Union regions.

The association has faced ongoing internal conflicts, with traders accusing the Odogwu-led group of attempting to extort money under the guise of utility bill collection--a matter currently before the courts. The petitioners insist that all parties should await the court's verdict rather than resorting to harassment and intimidation.