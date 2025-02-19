Uganda: PS Ggoobi Addresses Inaugural Uganda-France Investment, Tourism and Trade Conference in Paris

Paris, France — Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development Ramathan Ggoobi is in Paris to engage French investors, business leaders, and government officials.

He made his first pitch for why Uganda remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in Africa on Monday, on day-one of the Inaugural Uganda-France Investment, Tourism, Trade Conference. Together with Dr. Lilly Ajarova, Executive Director Uganda Tourism Board, he outlined the various opportunities from mining, agriculture, tourism and business that exist.

The three-day conference, hosted by Uganda's embassy in France, aims to intensify the relations between Uganda and France in trade and tourism as well as present to potential investors in Europe the available opportunities in Uganda

This high-level forum brings together government officials and top business leaders from France, Spain, and Portugal to explore investment opportunities in agriculture, tourism, minerals, and science and technology. It aims to leverage Uganda's strengths across multiple sectors

This strategic engagement is a result of close collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Also in Paris for the conference are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Executive Director Uganda Investment Authority, Robert Mukiiza and Commissioner Customs Uganda Revenue Authority, Abel Kagumire.

In her opening remarks, Uganda's Ambassador to France, Amb. Doreen Ruth Amule said that the event would enhance trade relations and foster trade partnerships that increase Ugandan exports to France and support French businesses entering Ugandan markets. "We would like to encourage Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) engaging the French and Ugandan stakeholders in discussions that can drive sustainable growth and infrastructure development in Uganda," said Amule adding that by hosting the conference, the Embassy seeks to create a collaborative platform where stakeholders from both countries can explore investment opportunities, build sustainable tourism partnerships, and strengthen trade networks.

After Monday's presentations, moderated by Amule, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, France, Spain Portugal, and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, several meetings are lined up Tuesday with France Treasury, Airbus, Sagemcom and Satlantis Spanish Company officials.