Namibia: //Kharas Swapo Members Remember Founding President

The governor of the //Kharas region, Aletha Frederick, said late founding president Sam Nujoma's contribution on Namibian history has left an indelible mark.

Frederick said Dr. Nujoma's courageous leadership during the struggle against apartheid paved the way for Namibia's independence and inspired generations to continue the fight for justice, equality, peace and solidarity.

She made the remarks at a memorial service in honor of Nujoma held by Swapo at Keetmanshoop on Friday. Members of the party's central committee and regional executive, traditional leaders and others paid tribute at the event.

"Dr Nujoma was the founder of the liberation movement - Swapo party - and the visionary behind the People's Liberation Army of Namibia. His unwavering dedication to freeing Namibia from colonialism and apartheid can be compared to no other. The founding president's legacy will remain deeply ingrained in the hearts and minds of Namibians as they reflect on his immense sacrifices."

The governor extended her condolences on behalf of the region to the Nujoma family and the Namibian nation.

"As the founding father and first president of our republic, his legacy will continue to guide us in our pursuit of unity and progress, and on behalf of the residents of the //Kharas region, we stand in solidarity with his family and all Namibians during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," she said.

Swapo's coordinator for the region, Matthew Mumbala, highlighted Nujoma's selfless nature and his personal sacrifices as he chose not to pursue further studies while in exile.

Mumbala said Nujoma rather chose to send others abroad for education as his main goal was to see his people being freed from poverty, apartheid and oppression and firmly believed that knowledge was the foundation to progress, peace and stability. He also highlighted Nujoma's belief that an independent Namibia would need educated individuals in critical positions.

"The founding father made it possible for many Namibians to study abroad at universities in Cuba, China and Russia, of whom most are filling prominent roles in today's life," said Mumbala.

He reiterated that Nujoma never feared standing up for Namibia's interests to further peace, equality, freedom, justice, development and empowerment.

Nujoma was also remembered for giving a voice to workers, as most black Namibians at the time were contract laborers unable to advocate for their rights and well-being. Laurencia Stephanus, a Swapo central committee member, sayid attempts to form trade unions in the country were constantly supressed by the colonial and apartheid regimes.

The late founding president, she said, advanced the formation of the union known today as the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) because he believed a strong and formidable working class among the grassroots would be able to resist colonial oppression.

NUNW became the mouthpiece for workers' rights during the apartheid era.

"Swapo was banned from conducting public gatherings and campaigns, so it had to rely on secret meetings at venues such as churches, schools, sports gatherings, funerals, weddings and other social activities to avoid detection by authorities.

"The formation of NUNW was crucial, as it provided the best disguise for sharing messages and information about Swapo activities inside and outside the country."

Stephanus praised Nujoma's belief that workers' struggles were inextricably linked to the struggle for a new government and a new economic system.