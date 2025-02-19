Kenya: New Ingwe Signing Alushula Hungry for League Titles

18 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 18, 2025 - Newly signed AFC Leopards defender Fredrick Alushula is eager to win the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title this season.

Alushula is confident Ingwe can lift the trophy come the end of the season, despite sitting fourth on 33 points.

"The team has the potential of lifting the FKF-PL this season, looking at the league table. There's also a lot of competition among my new teammates , which will make me improve as a player," the defender said.

The former national under 23 football team player signed for the 12-time league champions from Kariobangi Sharks after the expiry of his contract with the slumboys.

Alushula says he is excited to don the white and blue hoops of the Leopards and cannot wait to mesh in with their eye-catching style of play.

"I'm happy to join AFC Leopard, and I am looking forward to winning trophies with the club .I like the team's style of play. There's a lot of quality in the team," he said.

As far as the step-up from a shark to a leopard is concerned, the rightback is confident he shall to his new surroundings as fish to water.

"About pressure that comes with playing for AFC Leopards, "If you do the right thing as a player, they'll definitely be very little pressure. I strive to work hard and play well according to the technical bench's instructions," Alushula said.

Alushula played for Kariobangi Sharks for three seasons and until his departure, had established himself as one of the pivotal players in coach William Muluya's team.

He was rumoured to be a target for league champions Gor Mahia who are also in the market for a defender.

Alushula is expected to be in contention for a place in the starting XI as Ingwe face Sofapaka in a mid-week league encounter at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday.

