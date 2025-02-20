Congo-Kinshasa: Civilians At Breaking Point in Eastern DR Congo Warns Top Aid Official, in Call to Resume Talks

As the Security Council prepared to gather on Wednesday to debate the international community's response to the growing emergency in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN's top aid official there urged all warring parties to allow lifesaving relief supplies to reach the most vulnerable.

"The rapid and uninterrupted expansion of the conflict, particularly in South Kivu province, continues to inflict a heavy toll on the civilian population," said UN humanitarian coordinator for DRC, Bruno Lemarquis. "The population can no longer continue to pay such a heavy price for a conflict that continues to spread and now threatens the stability of the entire region."

The veteran aid official's appeal came as yet more vulnerable people reportedly fled combat zones amid advancing and heavily armed Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. On Sunday the opposition fighters took control of Bukavu - the second major eastern DRC city to fall, in a matter of weeks.

"It is imperative to put an end to the confrontations" and resume dialogue, Mr. Lemarquis insisted, as he echoed concerns stressed by the UN Secretary-General that the continuing M23 offensive threatens regional stability.

For aid teams who remain committed to helping vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities impacted by the fighting, Mr. Lemarquis signalled that the most urgent priorities include reopening airports for humanitarian flights in Goma - capital of North Kivu and Kavumu in South Kivu, both now controlled by M23.

'Tense' situation in Bukavu

The security situation in Bukavu remains tense, according to the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, which also reported that commercial boats have resumed services on Lake Kivu between Bukavu and Goma.

Humanitarian partners have also reported widespread looting in various part of Bukavu over the weekend, including a UN World Food Programme warehouse containing 7,000 tonnes of supplies.

"Several churches and collective centres in Bukavu are reportedly hosting displaced people," OCHA noted in an update, adding that humanitarian assessment activities resumed on Tuesday "and will continue tomorrow as conditions permit".

In addition to the urgent need for humanitarian supply flights, the UN aid coordinator urged respect for international law regarding the rights of internally displaced people (IDPs). Just last week, relief agencies expressed concern at a 72-hour ultimatum issued by M23 representatives to IDPs in Goma who were told to go back to their villages.

"Any return can only take place on a voluntary basis, under safe, dignified and sustainable conditions, in accordance with international principles," Mr. Lemarquis explained.

Neutrality at core of mission

The UN aid coordinator also insisted that relief teams' "sole mission" was to provide vital assistance and protection to the most vulnerable, "wherever they may be...This action is guided by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, humanity, and independence, without taking sides or engaging in political considerations."

The DRC emergency is one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world; it follows decades of clashes between the Congolese armed forces and various non-State armed groups, widespread human rights violations and sexual violence.

Humanitarian needs are staggering and not just in eastern DRC, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, which noted that seven million people within the country are displaced and more than one million have sought asylum beyond the country's borders.

Most of these refugees are hosted by Angola, Burundi, the Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia. At the same time, the DRC - a country seven times the size of Germany - also hosts more than half a million refugees and asylum-seekers.

This latest crisis in DRC's east has already uprooted hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in a matter of weeks. Between 10 and 15,000 people have now crossed into neighbouring Burundi in a matter of days.

"UNHCR urgently calls for increased support to assist refugees and prevent further suffering," it said in an online appeal. "We also urge an immediate end to hostilities in eastern DRC to prevent more displacement and civilian harm."