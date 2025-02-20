Libya: 'Fragile Stability' in Libya Increasingly At Risk, Security Council Hears

The dream of a civil, democratic and prosperous Libya remains unfulfilled 14 years after the revolution that led to the overthrow of the Gaddafi regime, the head of UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Rosemary DiCarlo said entrenched divisions, economic mismanagement, continued human rights violations, and competing domestic and external interests, continue to erode unity and stability in the country.

"The fragile stability in Libya is increasingly at risk," she warned. "The country's leaders and security actors are failing to put the national interest ahead of their competition for political and personal gain."

Support new UN envoy

She urged Council members to support the newly appointed UN Special Representative for Libya Hanna Tetteh "in her work to help break the political impasse, resolve Libya's protracted crisis and support the Libyan people towards unifying Libya's institutions and holding inclusive national elections."

The North African country has been split between two rival administrations for over a decade, with the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) based in the northwest while the Government of National Stability (GNS) is in the east.

Landmark elections scheduled for December 2021 were cancelled, including due to disputes over the eligibility of candidates.

Advisory Committee established

Ms. DiCarlo stressed the urgent need for progress in Libya. She said the UN Mission there, UNSMIL, is taking steps to revive a political process anchored in the principles of inclusivity and national ownership.

UNSMIL recently established an Advisory Committee that will provide recommendations for resolving outstanding contentious issues that have prevented national elections from taking place.

The Committee is composed of 20 members who include legal and constitutional experts. More than a third are women. She emphasized that it is not a decision-making body, but its proposals will support efforts to remove obstacles to holding national elections.

"Many Libyan stakeholders, including political parties, social movements, and women and youth groups, have publicly welcomed its establishment as an opportunity to move the political process forward," she said.

Supporting inclusive dialogue

UNSMIL convened the Committee's inaugural meeting in the capital, Tripoli, last week. Members are meeting again over three days this week to examine the contentious issues in detail and begin considering ways to overcome them.

"In parallel, UNSMIL is also taking steps to convene a structured dialogue among Libyans on ways to address longstanding drivers of conflict and develop an inclusive, bottom-up vision for their country's future," she said.

The Mission is also facilitating consultations among Libyan economic experts to identify priorities, barriers and solutions to achieve sound economic governance.

Divisions and competition

Ms. DiCarlo said divisions and competition over the control of State institutions continue to dominate the political and economic landscape. No progress has been made on a unified budget or agreed spending framework despite UNSMIL engagement with all relevant stakeholders.

"It is critical to address the issue to support the efforts of the Central Bank of Libya to stabilize the financial situation of the country and enable transparent and equitable public spending," she explained.

A dispute over the position of president of the High Council of State, a top governing body, also remains unresolved even after six months of litigation and contradictory rulings. The Council now stands "deeply divided and unable to fulfil its institutional role."

National reconciliation at risk

Politicization and political divisions are also hindering progress on national reconciliation, she added.

Last December, UNSMIL facilitated an agreement among three key institutions - the Presidential Council, the House of Representatives, and the High Council of State - on a draft law on the issue.

However, subsequent amendments to the draft law by parliamentarians have raised concerns over the independence of a National Reconciliation Commission.

A charter for reconciliation was agreed earlier this month through a process led by the African Union. It was adopted on 14 February in the margins of the bloc's summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"While some Libyan stakeholders have supported the charter, others did not," she said, noting that UNSMIL continues to engage with all relevant parties.

Security threats persist

Meanwhile, the activities of non-State and quasi-State armed groups continue to pose a threat to Libya's fragile stability.

Ms. DiCarlo called for a full and transparent investigation into an armed attack on a Government of National Unity (GNU) Minister in Tripoli on 12 February.

She said the Libyan National Army took control of a military base in the south previously held by a GNU-affiliated military officer. Furthermore, the 2020 Ceasefire Agreement has only been partially implemented.

"Renewed efforts by Libyan authorities to implement its remaining provisions are crucial to improve the fragile security situation and to create conditions for the reunification and reform of security institutions," she said.

Migrants and mass graves

Turning to other challenges, she said the continuing trend of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances is deeply concerning and the increasing number of deaths in custody is troubling, with 15 cases recorded since March 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Libya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Migrants and asylum-seekers, including children, also continue to face serious human rights violations including torture and cruel and inhumane treatment.

"The alarming and tragic discovery of mass graves following raids on human trafficking sites highlights the severe danger faced by migrants in Libya," she said.

On 7 February a mass grave was discovered on a farm in Jikharra in the northeast; another was found a day later in Al-Kufra in the southeast. To date, 93 bodies have been exhumed.

"A full and independent investigation is critical to bring the perpetrators to justice. "This is yet another reminder of the urgent need to protect migrants and combat human trafficking," she said.

Last December, a joint UNSMIL and UN mission to Al-Kufra engaged with local authorities, partners, refugees and host communities to strengthen humanitarian response for Sudanese refugees, who continue to flee to Libya.

Ms. DiCarlo said the chapter of the 2025 Sudan Refugee Regional Response Plan relating to Libya targets 446,000 people and requires $106 million - double the support from 2024.

She appealed to donors for their continued support to address the growing needs of Sudanese refugees in Libya and across the region.