Kenya: WFP and Republic of Korea Boost Food Security and Resilience for Vulnerable Families in Kenya

19 February 2025
United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

Nairobi — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$5 million from the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to improve food security and build resilience for vulnerable communities in Kenya's arid and semi-arid regions. With below-normal rainfall forecasted for the upcoming March-May rainy season, strengthening early warning systems is critical to help communities and government anticipate and prepare for extreme weather events.

"The Republic of Korea's commitment to supporting vulnerable families in Kenya is commendable," said Lauren Landis, WFP's Country Director in Kenya. "This contribution comes at a time when people in the arid and semi-arid regions face the risk of both droughts and floods, exacerbating food insecurity and increasing humanitarian needs. This project will equip communities with the tools and resources they need to prepare and build sustainable livelihoods."

The contribution will enable WFP to support more than 158,000 people like smallholder farmers, pastoralists, women, and youth, to restore degraded ecosystems, create economic opportunities, and strengthen early warning systems to provide accurate and timely forecasts in Baringo, Mandera, Samburu, Tana River and Turkana Counties.

"The Republic of Korea recognizes the urgent need to build resilience and food security in Kenya," said Nam Sangkyoo, the Republic of Korea's Deputy Ambassador to Kenya. "By partnering with WFP, we are empowering communities to break the cycle of crises and build a future where they can thrive."

The Republic of Korea is a longstanding supporter of WFP's work in Kenya and this contribution is in addition to past investments like resilience projects supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and rice contributions for refugees from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA).

Read the original article on WFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations World Food Programme. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.