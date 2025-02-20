Kenya: Juja MP George Koimburi Arraigned Over Forged Academic Certificates

Nairobi — Juja MP George Ndung'u Koimburi was arraigned in a Kiambu court following his arrest on Tuesday over allegations of forging academic documents.

The lawmaker faces six charges--three related to forgery and three for uttering false documents. According to Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Everlyn Onunga, Koimburi is accused of forging a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate between November and December 1994. The prosecution alleges that he falsified a Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) certificate to pass it off as a genuine document.

Additionally, the MP was charged with forging two Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) certificates--one for participation in the East African Universities Accession Project and another for academic excellence from the School of Human Resource Development.

Koimburi is also accused of knowingly presenting the forged certificates at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices on March 8, 2021, while claiming they were authentic documents issued by KNEC and JKUAT.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Mwanamkuu Mwakwambirwa, the MP pleaded not guilty to all charges. The court is set to rule on February 20, 2025, on whether an additional charge will be filed against him for failing to attend a previous court session, as sought by the prosecution.

Koimburi was initially charged with forging academic documents on April 26, 2021, and released on a bond of Ksh. 100,000. However, a warrant for his arrest was issued on September 16, 2021, after he failed to appear in court, leading to the forfeiture of his cash bail.

Following his arraignment, the MP was released on a Ksh. 200,000 cash bail. The case is being prosecuted by Onunga, assisted by Principal Prosecution Counsel Benjamin Kelwon.