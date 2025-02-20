Kenya: RSF Says Nairobi Meeting Not About Parallel Govts but Crisis in Sudan

Nairobi — The Sudan's sanctioned paramilitary group -Rapid Support Forces-(RSF) Legal Advisor has clarified that their convention with allied factions in Nairobi is not aimed at forming a parallel government or signing any agreements but instead to establish proposals that would urgently address the root causes of Sudan's crisis and ultimately silence the war.

Ezzeldin Al Safi, RSF commander's Legal Advisor said they will return to Sudan when the time comes to form a government citing that RSF had no intent of governing externally.

"I would like to stress that we are here not to form a government. Not in Kenya or elsewhere outside Sudan. When it comes to the decision of formation of the government, absolutely, we will go back to Sudan where the Sudanese people will decide to form their government," said Al Safi.

"Here is a facilitation and convening area where we really want to get together peacefully and address the root causes of the problem," he added.

RSF Legal Advisor defended the move to choose Kenya for the negotiations to be as a result of the historical 2005 meeting which yielded more than a decade long peace and it's in following steps of the fore founding fathers.

Al Safi emphasized that Kenya only served as a neutral ground for facilitation and dialogue.

"Previously the state of Kenya welcomed the Sudanese in 2005 and marked the end to an absolute bloodiest war between South and North Sudan. We are following the footprints of our previous leaders who got together and helped solve the problems of Sudan. Right now, we want to end all wars in Sudan," he said.

Al Safi was speaking in Nairobi on behalf of a group from Sudan led by civil societies, human rights, lobby groups and political parties across Sudan.

The group also called for the international community to pave way without interference to the peace seeking process by not taking sides and allowing deliberations to take place especially in neighboring countries.

The move, which seems to be a U-turn from the convention's previous expectations, comes hours after Sudan's military-led government condemned Kenya's decision to allow the RSF hold a meeting on her soil.

Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it an 'endorsement' of the paramilitary group that has been locked in a brutal conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

"Hosting leaders of the terrorist RSF militia and allowing them to conduct political and propaganda activities--while they continue to perpetrate genocide, massacre civilians on an ethnic basis, attack IDP camps, and commit acts of rape--constitutes an endorsement of and complicity in these heinous crimes," the Ministry stated.

The junta led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan termed the "act of hostility" against Sudan's sovereignty.

The statement issued on Tuesday further warned of unspecified measures in response to Nairobi's actions, accusing Kenya of facilitating an effort to establish a parallel government within Sudan.

On Tuesday, Sudan's sanctioned paramilitary group, postponed the unveiling of its political charter and constitution to February 21.

RSF Legal Advisor to the commander Ezzeldin Al Safi stated that the coalition's preparatory committee had requested additional time to hold further consultations before finalizing the process.

The event by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo-led group, initially scheduled to take place in Nairobi on Tuesday, was expected to mark the establishment of a parallel government.

The postponement came after hundreds of RSF supporters gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where senior members of the opposition forces, including RSF Deputy Commander Abdel Rahim Dagalo, were in attendance.