Egypt: First Egyptian Pharaoh's Tomb Discovered Since King Tut's

Archaeologists in Egypt say they have unearthed the ancient tomb of King Thutmose II, the first discovery in 100 years of a tomb of an Egyptian royal.

The discovery near Luxor is the first of a pharaonic royal tomb since the treasures of Tutankhamun's tomb were found over a century ago in 1922, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Tuesday.

Thutmose's tomb was found west of the Valley of the Kings, one of the world's most important archaeological sites and home to the burial sites of many ancient Egyptian royals and nobles, including Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut.

Thutmose, an ancestor of Tutankhamun, lived nearly 3,500 years ago. His wife, Queen Hatshepsut, was one of the few women known to have ruled Egypt. Her mortuary temple is on the west bank of the Nile at Luxor, not far from where her husband's tomb was found.

Thutmose was a king of ancient Egypt's 18th dynasty. His tomb was the last undiscovered tomb of that group.

An archaeology team found the entrance to Thutmose's tomb in October 2022, according to the online magazine Archaeology News, but they thought it was likely the burial site of a queen. As they dug deeper, they found inscriptions referring to Thutmose II as the "deceased king" and Hatshepsut.

The tomb flooded soon after the king's burial, damaging most of its contents, but some funerary furniture was recovered. Egypt's antiquities ministry said Tuesday the discovery of the tomb is "one of the most significant archaeological breakthroughs in recent years."

Professor Mohamed Abdel-Badel, who heads Egypt's Antiquities Sector, told Archaeology News that the team "recovered and restored fallen plaster fragments" that had blue inscriptions on them, including from the Book of the Amduat, which the website described as "a key funerary text used in royal burials."

Thutmose's tomb can now be listed among the wonders of ancient Egypt that draw hordes of tourists to the country. Last year, Egypt hosted 15.7 million tourists and aims to attract 18 million visitors in 2025, according to Agence France-Presse. Egypt may reach that goal with the long-awaited opening this year of the Grand Egyptian Museum at the foot of the legendary pyramids in Giza.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.