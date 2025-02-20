South Africa: Severe Weather Warnings for KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - February 20, 2025

Heavy Rainfall Expected in KwaZulu-Natal, Flooding Risk High

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued two weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal, predicting rainfall between 40mm and 100mm, reports IOL. A Yellow Level 2 warning forecasts widespread showers and thundershowers in the southwestern parts, potentially causing localized flooding, damage to mud-built houses, and minor traffic accidents. An Orange Level 5 warning indicates heavier rainfall in the north-western and coastal areas, which could lead to significant flooding, disruption of essential services, and major traffic disruptions. Authorities, including Med-Evac Ambulance and Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, have urged caution, advising motorists to drive carefully and avoid flooded areas. Disaster response teams are on high alert, encouraging the public to stay informed, report emergencies, and assist vulnerable individuals. Similar heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for regions with risks of localized flooding and cooler temperatures, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and the Free State.

Man Arrested as Police Crack Down on Illegal Ammunition



Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a man and seized nearly 3,000 illegal bullets during raids in Zinkwazi and Sydenham, reports EWN. Acting on a tip-off about a stash of illegal firearms and ammunition in Sydenham, Durban, officers discovered a rifle, a pistol magazine, and 49 rounds of ammunition. Further investigations led them to a house in Zinkwazi, where they recovered an additional 2,562 R5 rounds, 178 AK-47 rounds, 20 SG rounds, and various other ammunition. The operation was conducted by the Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT), highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal weapons and ammunition in the region.

Wits Students Hunger Strike Over Debt Registration

Wits University students on a hunger strike are demanding that the institution allow them to register despite their historic debt, protesting against financial exclusion, reports SABC News. The students, who have been camped at the Student Representative Council's boardroom are required by the university to either owe less than R10,000 or pay 50% of their debt to register. Student representative Siviwe Mafuna has claimed that the university has failed to engage with the protesters, warning that they are prepared to "die on the premises" unless their demands are met.

