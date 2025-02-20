Ethiopia: Ministers Call for Faster Regional Economic Integration, Implementation of AfCFTA

Addis Ababa, — Zambia's Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Nigeria's Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Jumoke Oduwole have emphasized the critical need to expedite the implementation of regional economic communities (RECs) and AfCFTA to unlock Africa's full economic potential.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the Zambian minister Haimbe has emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between African nations through enhanced regional frameworks.

The continent must prioritize collaboration within its borders rather than relying on external sources for economic development, he noted.

"The integration of African economies should be at the forefront of our priorities. As a continent, we cannot continue to rely on cumbersome trade routes and barriers that hinder our growth."

The minister believes that "regions must create clear, actionable plans for political cooperation, as well as for trade and investment. If we cannot connect with each other easily, we cannot expect to trade efficiently or grow together as a united Africa."

Haimbe further stressed the importance of improved infrastructure and connectivity between African nations, highlighting that current travel patterns often force African diplomats and business leaders to take inefficient routes, exemplifying the need for better transport networks across the continent.

Therefore, there is a need for greater investments in infrastructure as a critical step toward facilitating trade and fostering regional economic cooperation.

However, the minister raised concerns about the ongoing conflicts and instability in parts of Africa, which continue to impede progress, underscoring that peace and security must be prioritized as instability in one region affects the entire continent's development and economic success.

"There can be no development, no trade, and no prosperity where there is conflict. We must work together to address these challenges for Africa to reach its full potential," he underscored.

On her part, Nigeria's Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Jumoke Oduwole underscored the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in driving Africa's economic growth.

Now five years into its implementation, the initiative has already started yielding tangible benefits, with increased cross-border trade and growing opportunities for African youth, women, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), she said.

According to her, the AfCFTA presents a unique opportunity for Africans to break down the barriers that have limited the ability to trade with one another.

Oduwole added that "Nigeria is committed to optimizing the AfCFTA; and we are seeing positive movement in the export of goods and services across Africa."

The minister also recognized Ethiopia's continued commitment to the AfCFTA agenda, praising the country for its active participation in the initiative.

"We are excited to expand our trade relations with Ethiopia and hope to see more African nations embracing the opportunities offered by AfCFTA for greater economic integration," she stated.

As African nations continue to pursue stronger economic ties through RECs and the AfCFTA, the ministers agree that cooperation at the regional level is the key to unlocking sustainable development and shared prosperity.