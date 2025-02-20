Ethiopia: Kenyan Journalists Commend Ethiopia's Efforts to Introduce Pan-African Media Platform

19 February 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Kenyan journalists have praised Ethiopia's efforts to create a pan-African media platform designed to reshape the negative narrative surrounding the continent.

During the opening of the 35th African Union Assembly, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the media's inaccurate portrayal of Africa and called for the establishment of an African Union Continental Media House to promote a new narrative about the continent.

Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy has been working to create a transcontinental media that promotes Pan-Africanism.

In line with this vision, the Ethiopian News Agency has launched a new digital platform, "The Pulse of Africa," which aims to provide comprehensive coverage of African issues through various formats.

Hussein Mohamed, Managing Partner, and Ronnie Kimani, Videographer from Distory Communications in Kenya, visited Ethiopian News Agency and observed the activities of "The Pulse of Africa."

Following their visit, the journalists expressed their admiration for the Ethiopian government's initiative to establish a pan-African media institution dedicated to narrating the true African story to both its citizens and the global audience.

They emphasized that Ethiopia's proactive approach to countering the negative narratives surrounding Africa should serve as a model for other African nations to follow and support.

The journalists pointed out that the persistent negative media portrayal of Africa and its people is largely due to the failure of African media to fulfill their responsibility in accurately representing the continent.

Additionally, the absence of a continental media outlet like "The Pulse of Africa" presents a significant challenge in addressing narrative-related issues.

This distorted media representation has adversely affected Africa's image, depicting it as impoverished and underdeveloped, despite its rich resources and ongoing development.

In light of Ethiopia's bold efforts to tackle these challenges, the journalists urged African countries to work together, emphasizing that these issues require strong collective action.

