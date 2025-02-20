Ethiopia: UK Deputy Prime Minister Says Ethiopia's Economic Transformation Remarkable

19 February 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's ongoing economic transformation is remarkable, UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said.

In her remark made at the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) this afternoon, the deputy PM commended the commencement of ESX, opening up of the nation's market and the overall economic reform.

She reaffirmed UK's continued commitment for the realization of Ethiopia's ongoing economic reform agenda.

During the occasion, Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide for his part lauded the exceptional partnership of Ethiopia and UK as the partnership is instrumental to help Ethiopia's growth trajectory.

Acknowledging the support from the government of United Kingdom to the private sector and Ethiopia's economic reform agenda, the minister said Ethiopia will continue deepening and sustaining its partnership with the UK.

During her official visit in Ethiopia, the UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy PM Temesgen Tiruneh and other high-level government officials and heads of institutions.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.