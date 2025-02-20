Ethiopia: UK Deputy Prime Minister Says Ethiopia's Economic Transformation Remarkable

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's ongoing economic transformation is remarkable, UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said.

In her remark made at the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) this afternoon, the deputy PM commended the commencement of ESX, opening up of the nation's market and the overall economic reform.

She reaffirmed UK's continued commitment for the realization of Ethiopia's ongoing economic reform agenda.

During the occasion, Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide for his part lauded the exceptional partnership of Ethiopia and UK as the partnership is instrumental to help Ethiopia's growth trajectory.

Acknowledging the support from the government of United Kingdom to the private sector and Ethiopia's economic reform agenda, the minister said Ethiopia will continue deepening and sustaining its partnership with the UK.

During her official visit in Ethiopia, the UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy PM Temesgen Tiruneh and other high-level government officials and heads of institutions.