Zimbabwe: ZACC Arrests Zanu-PF Councillor, Cop for Stealing Agricultural Inputs

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a Zanu PF councillor and a Karoi-based police officer on allegations of stealing presidential agricultural inputs and Agriculture Rural Development Authority (ARDA) inputs respectively.

The councillor is Chishamiso Linda Ellah who represents Makoni ward 11.

The police officer is Gideon Msambakurima.

The incidents happened separately.

Chishamiso was arrested alongside Enita Choga, a former Grain Marketing Board (GMB) employee, and Crispen Makoni.

They have since appeared Mutare Magistrate, Annie Ndiraya and were remanded out of custody on US$200.00 bail each.

"They face a charge of theft as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

"The trio allegedly conspired to divert 400 bags of 50kg fertiliser worth US$12 000.00 and sold to buyers in Rusape," said ZACC in a statement.

Talent Nyamuzuwe prosecuted.

Msambakurima, a 39-year-old officer stationed in Karoi was arrested by ZACC on allegations of defrauding ARDA of over US$4 700 in fertiliser supplies.

Msambakurima appeared before Provincial Magistrate, Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe at Chinhoyi Magistrates Court and was remanded to 4 March 2025 on US$200.00 bail.

Representing the state, Brian Machekera alleged that the accused joined the ARDA Joint Venture Farming programme and was given 8 metric tons of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser for his 20-hectare maize plot.

Weeks later, he allegedly used the same batch number to obtain an additional 6 metric tons of Windmill Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser, despite having exhausted his allocation.