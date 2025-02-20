Zimbabwe: Police Officer Convicted of Criminal Abuse of Office

20 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Zimbabwean Republic Police (ZRP) officer has been convicted of criminal abuse of office after letting off the hook a suspect.

Police Assistant Inspector Emmanuel Kumbani, who was member-in-charge of crime at Kariba Urban Police Station, appeared at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court Tuesday.

The State proved that Kumbani unlawfully released a detainee, Tinotenda Tsongora, and a crucial exhibit, a Samsung A15 smartphone crucial to a robbery investigation.

It was further heard that the accused person falsely documented that Tsongora had been transferred to court. By so doing, the senior cop obstructed the course of justice and undermined the case filed by the complainant, Godknows Simunye.

Upon conviction, the senior police officer was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, with six months suspended on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 18 months were committed to 630 hours of community service.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.