Zimbabwe: Police Officer Convicted of Criminal Abuse of Office

A Zimbabwean Republic Police (ZRP) officer has been convicted of criminal abuse of office after letting off the hook a suspect.

Police Assistant Inspector Emmanuel Kumbani, who was member-in-charge of crime at Kariba Urban Police Station, appeared at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court Tuesday.

The State proved that Kumbani unlawfully released a detainee, Tinotenda Tsongora, and a crucial exhibit, a Samsung A15 smartphone crucial to a robbery investigation.

It was further heard that the accused person falsely documented that Tsongora had been transferred to court. By so doing, the senior cop obstructed the course of justice and undermined the case filed by the complainant, Godknows Simunye.

Upon conviction, the senior police officer was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, with six months suspended on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 18 months were committed to 630 hours of community service.