Zimbabwe: Govt Suspends Urban Connect's Operating License for Six Months After Masvingo-Beitbridge Road Accident Which Killed 25

20 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The government has, with immediate effect, suspended Urban Connect Holdings Pvt Ltd operating license for six months pending investigations after one of its buses was involved in a fatal accident last week, which killed 25 people.

The accident, which occurred along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, was reportedly caused by reckless driving, with eyewitnesses stating that the Urban Connect driver was speeding.

More than 30 people were seriously injured in the accident.

In a statement on Wednesday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the bus did not have a valid passenger insurance policy or route permit, and its driver had not met the re-test requirement, violating multiple transport regulations.

All omnibus operations by the company in all the routes have been put in hold.

"In light of these violations, I have directed the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation to invoke the provisions of Section 17(b)(i) of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15] and suspend, with immediate effect, Urban Connect (Pvt) Ltd from operating all its omnibuses on all routes for a period of six months as we further investigate," Mhona said.

Mhona also said that, in response to rising road fatalities, he will enforce stricter traffic and safety regulations to protect the public.

"In view of the incessant road fatalities being recorded on our roads, I have taken a bold stance to reduce road carnage as the minister responsible for administering laws and regulations on road traffic and safety management.

"Going forward, we shall build on this momentum of strict enforcement of road motor transportation and safety regulations for the safety and well-being of the people," he added.

