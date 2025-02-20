Namibia: Shikongo Calls On Road Users to Be Cautious During Nujoma's Funeral Procession

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo is urging motorists and pedestrians to be mindful of motorcades during the funeral proceedings of founding president Sam Nujoma.

Nujoma's body is expected to arrive at Etunda on Thursday.

"As the nation prepares to honour the memory of our beloved founding president, it is crucial that all road users, including motorists and pedestrians, cooperate to ensure a smooth and safe flow of traffic during these solemn events," Shikongo says.

He calls on citizens to prioritise safety and exercise patience, ensuring that the funeral proceedings are conducted without disruption.