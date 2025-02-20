Uganda: Bobi Says Four National Unity Platform Officials 'Abducted' At Gunpoint

19 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Dan Ayebare

The National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said four members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) election management committee were abducted at gunpoint near Lungala, Mpigi while returning from a burial.

In a post on his X, BobiWine identified the missing individuals as Mercy Walukamba, Rovans Alex Lwanyaga, Rahma Juma, and Kayabura Eddie.

He said, eyewitnesses reported that several other people were also taken away by drones, adding to the mystery and fear surrounding the abduction.

Kyagulanyi also suggested that the timing of the incident is particularly alarming, as it follows recent threats from the Chief of Defence forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba who he refers to in the X post as Museveni's son.

"A few days ago, Museveni's son promised to make NUP weep and he is on it. But we want to assure him that his father that they are not God," he posted on X

He vowed that 'the people of Uganda will have the final laugh.'

This comes at a time when the National Unity platform Election management committee has just concluded a successful process of vetting the Kawempe North b-y election flag bearer.

The committee is also charged with the process of conducting vetting processes for the other candidates vying for the different electoral seats at the 2026 general election.

It also comes at the back of another high profile case which saw Nyanzi Fred Sentamu, the party's head of mobilization who doubles as Kyagulanyi's brother whisked away by security operatives at Kubbiri, near the party headquarters.

There have also been mixed reactions after a group of National Unity platform youthful supporters commonly known as 'foot soldiers' staged a military-like parade to celebrate their principal Kyagulanyi's birthday. Many predicted, the action may not go unchecked by the state.

