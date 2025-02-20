Uganda: Over 70,000 New Voters Registered in Busoga Subregion in Recent Register Update

A total of 70,906 new voters have been successfully registered during the recent National Voters Register update exercise across the 11 districts of Busoga subregion and Jinja City, according to Deo Natukunda, the regional elections officer for Kiira region.

Additionally, 49,240 voters applied for transfers, indicating a high level of voter mobility in the region.

The update exercise, which began on January 20, 2025, saw the highest number of new voter registrations and transfers in the districts of Buyende, Kamuli, Mayuge, Jinja, and Bugiri.

Notably, Kamuli district recorded the largest number of new voters with 10,593 registrations, followed closely by Buyende with 10,048.

However, the process faced some challenges, including technical issues with the old machines used for voter registration. Natukunda explained that the frequent breakdowns caused delays, particularly in the first week.

"We found a challenge of troubleshooting due to the old machines but we liaised with NIRA to ensure the exercise proceeded smoothly," he stated.

Another hurdle was the typical delay in public participation.

"As usual, Ugandans tend to come late, and we noticed many voters turned up during the extended 10-day period," Natukunda added.

Breakdown of voter registration and transfers by district

Bugiri: 9,788 new voters, 5,444 transfers

Iganga: 2,413 new voters, 4,099 transfers

Jinja City: 4,635 new voters, 5,946 transfers

Luuka: 8,076 new voters, 4,366 transfers

Mayuge: 5,995 new voters, 5,841 transfers

Buyende: 10,048 new voters, 4,589 transfers

Kamuli: 10,593 new voters, 3,981 transfers

Namayingo: 2,301 new voters, 2,575 transfers

Bugweri: 2,667 new voters, 2,360 transfers

Jinja: 4,483 new voters, 2,358 transfers

Kaliro: 4,015 new voters, 3,265 transfers

Namutumba: 5,892 new voters, 4,416 transfers

Looking ahead, Natukunda encouraged all registered voters to participate in the upcoming display of the national voters register, where they will have the opportunity to check their details.

"We urge all voters to make sure their names are correctly displayed and take action if necessary," he concluded.

This voter registration update is part of ongoing efforts by the Electoral Commission to ensure a smooth and inclusive electoral process ahead of the next general elections.